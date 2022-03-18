Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.97) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($48.21).

Shares of FRE opened at €32.16 ($35.34) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($87.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

