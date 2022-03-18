Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Hans Sauter Sells 2,311 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $60,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hans Sauter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $10,405.37.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 533,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

