Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post $108.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.64 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $490.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 15,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,144. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

