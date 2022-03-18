FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Now Covered by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.
Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.