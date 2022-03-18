FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Now Covered by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

