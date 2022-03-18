Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $80,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

NYSE HUM opened at $441.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.