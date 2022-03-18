Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

