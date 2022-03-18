Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,373 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $67,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $337.41 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.55 and a 52-week high of $337.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

