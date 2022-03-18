Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $23,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LE opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $659.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

