Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,148 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,993,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $53.63 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

