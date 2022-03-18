Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,059 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of MMSI opened at $63.84 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

