Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $55.01 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $55,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $247.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.93 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

