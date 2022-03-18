Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $61,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $701.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.70. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.01 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.