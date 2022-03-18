Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,496 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 2.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.42% of Caesars Entertainment worth $284,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.