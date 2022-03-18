Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 10,672 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flex by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.93 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.