Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,329 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navigator by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.4% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NVGS opened at $10.65 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

