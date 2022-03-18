Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 25,987 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

