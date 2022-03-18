Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 938 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 492.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,373. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

