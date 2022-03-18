Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.09. Frontier Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 2,253 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $53,870 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

