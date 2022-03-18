FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.46.
In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
