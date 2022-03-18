Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 16,500 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.66 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $786.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

