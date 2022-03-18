Fundamenta Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $105,578.29 and $18,324.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.06 or 0.07046764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,017.29 or 0.99804267 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00032892 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,364,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,503 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

