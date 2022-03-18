Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $26.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $917.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

