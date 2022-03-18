Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 225,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,259,236 shares.The stock last traded at $36.42 and had previously closed at $34.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 121.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $32,767,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

