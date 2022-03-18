FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FutureWorld shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

About FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG)

FutureWorld Corp. engages in identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp and cannabis products, services, and technologies. The company was founded by Saed Talari on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

