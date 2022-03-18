FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anhui Conch Cement in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
About Anhui Conch Cement (Get Rating)
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.
