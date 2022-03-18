FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.09 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

