FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

SYRS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

