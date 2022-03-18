FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pernod Ricard Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PRNDY opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands.

