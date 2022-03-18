FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

