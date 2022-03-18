G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $28.12. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 41,991 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.