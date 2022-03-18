GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.70 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

GME traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,801. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of -1.61. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.26.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GameStop by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.