Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,394,189 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.