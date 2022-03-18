GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,128,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.