Gareth Maitland Edwards Acquires 81,967 Shares of Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 81,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,754.06 ($19,186.03).

Gareth Maitland Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Gareth Maitland Edwards bought 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,085.61 ($5,312.89).

CSFS opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.56. Cornerstone FS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.90 ($0.83).

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

