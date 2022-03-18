GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $120,165.67

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 48.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $120,165.67 and $68.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00271438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

