GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.79 ($48.12).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €39.00 ($42.86) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.