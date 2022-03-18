General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of GD traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.51. 1,711,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,410. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

