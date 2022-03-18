Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $69.54 on Friday. Genesco has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.