Genesis Energy Limited (GNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.