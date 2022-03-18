Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

GENI stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

