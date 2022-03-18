George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00. The stock traded as high as $124.65 and last traded at $124.65, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.58.

WNGRF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

