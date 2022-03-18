Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

GTY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 173,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 164,249 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.