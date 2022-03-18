Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

ROCK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $96.33.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after buying an additional 145,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.