Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $12.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. 206,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,299. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

