Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 387,850 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $7,043,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of -179.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

