Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.14

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 77405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.