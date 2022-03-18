Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Caryn Peterson Sells 6,279 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

