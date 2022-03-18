Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 903,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 1,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $589.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

