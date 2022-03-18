Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,423,975 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.