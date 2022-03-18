Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £596.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

